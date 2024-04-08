Line art mural showing Kerala’s cultural diversity to greet flyers in Thiruvananthapuram airport

April 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A line-drawing series portraying the cultural diversity of the State from Kanyakumari to Kasaragod was unveiled at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday. The 1,000 sq.ft. installation has found its place in the departure hall of the domestic terminal of the airport at Shangumukhom.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari to Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, numerous tourist, cultural and heritage attractions have been depicted in the series curated by artist Yaga Sreekumar.

Kovalam Light House, Napier Museum, Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Palayam Juma Masjid and Palayam St. Joseph’s Church, the Kalmandapam and Kanai Kunhiraman’s Malsya Kanyaka at Shangumukhom, Secretariat building, Jatayu statue in Kollam, 19th century Punalur suspension bridge, Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta and Konni Eco-Tourism Centre are all part of the series.

Cultural landmarks of Kerala such as vallamkali (snake boat race), houseboats, cheenavala (Chinese fishing nets), Muziris, Thrissur Pooram, Kerala Kalamandalam, Tipu Sultan’s Fort at Palakkad, Pathemari, Wayanad ghat and Theyyam are included in the series.

Passengers arriving at the airport can enjoy the cultural diversity of Kerala and Kanyakumari through this film series, said a release issued by the airport here on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.