ADVERTISEMENT

Line art mural showing Kerala’s cultural diversity to greet flyers in Thiruvananthapuram airport

April 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The line-art on display in the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. 

A line-drawing series portraying the cultural diversity of the State from Kanyakumari to Kasaragod was unveiled at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday. The 1,000 sq.ft. installation has found its place in the departure hall of the domestic terminal of the airport at Shangumukhom.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari to Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, numerous tourist, cultural and heritage attractions have been depicted in the series curated by artist Yaga Sreekumar.

Kovalam Light House, Napier Museum, Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Palayam Juma Masjid and Palayam St. Joseph’s Church, the Kalmandapam and Kanai Kunhiraman’s Malsya Kanyaka at Shangumukhom, Secretariat building, Jatayu statue in Kollam, 19th century Punalur suspension bridge, Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta and Konni Eco-Tourism Centre are all part of the series.

Cultural landmarks of Kerala such as vallamkali (snake boat race), houseboats, cheenavala (Chinese fishing nets), Muziris, Thrissur Pooram, Kerala Kalamandalam, Tipu Sultan’s Fort at Palakkad, Pathemari, Wayanad ghat and Theyyam are included in the series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passengers arriving at the airport can enjoy the cultural diversity of Kerala and Kanyakumari through this film series, said a release issued by the airport here on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US