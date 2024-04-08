GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Line art mural showing Kerala’s cultural diversity to greet flyers in Thiruvananthapuram airport

April 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The line-art on display in the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. 

The line-art on display in the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. 

A line-drawing series portraying the cultural diversity of the State from Kanyakumari to Kasaragod was unveiled at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday. The 1,000 sq.ft. installation has found its place in the departure hall of the domestic terminal of the airport at Shangumukhom.

From the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari to Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, numerous tourist, cultural and heritage attractions have been depicted in the series curated by artist Yaga Sreekumar.

Kovalam Light House, Napier Museum, Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Palayam Juma Masjid and Palayam St. Joseph’s Church, the Kalmandapam and Kanai Kunhiraman’s Malsya Kanyaka at Shangumukhom, Secretariat building, Jatayu statue in Kollam, 19th century Punalur suspension bridge, Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta and Konni Eco-Tourism Centre are all part of the series.

Cultural landmarks of Kerala such as vallamkali (snake boat race), houseboats, cheenavala (Chinese fishing nets), Muziris, Thrissur Pooram, Kerala Kalamandalam, Tipu Sultan’s Fort at Palakkad, Pathemari, Wayanad ghat and Theyyam are included in the series.

Passengers arriving at the airport can enjoy the cultural diversity of Kerala and Kanyakumari through this film series, said a release issued by the airport here on Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.