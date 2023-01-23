Limiting of scholarship may lead to more dropouts: Governor

January 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is apprehensive that the recent decision of the Union government to stop pre-matric scholarships for backward class and minority students of classes 1 to 8 may lead to a drop in enrolment and increase dropout of students from the marginalised sections, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address in the Assembly on Monday.

The address underlined the focus on overall health and nutrition of women and children by the Women and child development department.

The department plans a long-term campaign to achieve the three dimensions of gender equality – equal opportunity, equal voice, and freedom from violence, the policy address said about the social sector plans.

The government will prepare a comprehensive plan for establishment of community disability management centres and integrated rehabilitation villages at the local-government level with technical support of the National Institute for Speech and Hearing.

A strategy to address the special needs of the elderly will be drawn up. Under the aegis of ‘Vathilpadi Sevanam,’ various services such as delivery of emergency medicines, organisation of home visits by medical teams, palliative care, and so on were provided to the bedridden and disabled senior citizens at their homes, the policy address noted.

On other social sector plans of the government, the address mentions that the Scheduled Castes (SC) development department is preparing the outline of a programme ‘Training for career excellence’ (TRACE) to provide internship and placement training to professionals and graduate SC youth.

A green income ‘Programme for solar electrification of houses of Scheduled Caste families’ has been formulated. This will enable SC families to generate income by selling surplus electricity to the KSEB.

It reiterated the department plans to generate health cards to record the health and nutritional status of students in model residential schools.

Microplans will be prepared for all tribal settlements, with priority to projects providing basic amenities such as road, drinking water, electricity, Internet connection etc., in all tribal settlements in the State.

Action has been initiated for setting up of a special mobile medical clinic in Attappady. The Edamalakudy special package has also been rolled out, the policy address said.

The Minority welfare department that implements welfare programmes for bridging the development gaps of minority communities in the State is preparing the blueprint of an action plan with focus on skilling of unskilled youth, especially in new and emerging areas.