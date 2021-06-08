Limited long-distance RTC services from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 June 2021 20:07 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will on Wednesday partially resume the long-distance bus services suspended since April 8 following the second wave of COVID-induced lockdown in the State.

The services will be demand-based along the National Highway, State Highways, and M.C. Road adhering to the pandemic protocol, Transport Minister Antony Raju said here on Tuesday.

Travellers will be allowed on the sanctioned seats and online reservation can be made through online.keralartc.com and ‘Ente KSRTC App’. Timings and fares can be accessed through the website and app and from the depots of the KSRTC.

Advertising

Advertising

The long-distance services will be in addition to the Buses on Demand (BoND) services and ordinary special services being operated for hospital staff and teachers attending valuation camps of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. As many as 50 services will be operated on Wednesday. There will be no long-distance services on June 12 and 13 in view of the government’s directive for strict enforcement of the lockdown.