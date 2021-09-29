Limit participation in Navaratri fete: Minister

Meeting held on conduct of festival

Only requisite number of people should participate in the Navaratri festivities, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was taking part at a meeting in connection with the conduct of the festival at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Celebration committee office-bearers, the Subcollector and the police attended the meeting.

The Minister said the government wanted the celebrations to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

He said the government was not against the wishes of devotees or traditions.

However, only minimum people should attend the festivities.

The police would distribute passes to the needy. The applications for the passes should be submitted to the police.

Ceremonial sword

Rest for half an hour for those carrying the ceremonial sword could be considered at Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Nemom.

If there was any problem in bringing the silver horse, a decision would be taken after talks with the District Collector.

For matters to be pursued across the State border, an order would be issued after discussions with the District Collector, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), Mr. Sivankutty said.