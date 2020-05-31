Lime shell business stares at a crisis

The shorelines of the Vembanad Lake are dotted with intermittent white mountains these days. A closer look, however, reveals that these are just clam shells, deposited in layers upon layers.

Such shell collections, which can be seen all across the lake basin, point to a unique crisis. The calcium-rich resource, which was of great demand both locally and in other States, does not have many takers with its business almost hitting a dead-end during the lockdown.

Experts attribute the crisis to the arrival of cheaper alternatives and an emerging black market for the material. The fall in demand has left members of the 13 cooperative societies engaged in procurement and marketing of shells a distressed lot.

As per the estimates, nearly 8,000 people across the Lake Basin are directly dependent on the black clam sector while the average annual production of clams in the Vembanad stands at around 32,000 tonnes. The white lime shells are the fossils of these black clams, which contribute over 70% of the fishery wealth in the brackish water system.

According to P.K. Surendran, president, Muhamma Lime Shell Collectors Cooperative Society, the annual business volume of the material has come down from over 40,000 tonnes to 25,000 tonnes over the years.

Soil neutraliser

“Called ‘neettukakka’, these shells were of great demand as a soil neutraliser across the acidic paddy fields of Kuttanad while poultry feed makers in Namakkal too used its as a calcium supplement. The subsidised distribution of dolomite, however, has curtailed the local demand while poultry feed makers are increasingly replacing the shells with cheap lime stones from Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Vinoop Chellappan, secretary of the Vechoor Lime shell Cooperative Society near Vaikom, observed that the crisis had made going tough for the cooperative societies. “Of the 1,200-odd members we have, now just around 63 are still into clam collection for a living. Most of these societies are now heavily dependent on government grants to meet even the routine expenses,” he said.

Mr. Chellappan also pointed to the proliferation of black market units that sell the resource at a much lesser price without meeting the royalty norms, as another major factor behind the sharp fall in business.

Affirming the worsening situation, Jojo T.D., project coordinator of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment that has made major interventions in the sector, said that finding out alternative markets locally for these shells was the key in reviving the sector. “The clam collectors are faced with a unique situation of fall in production and demand. As people risking their lives to reach the lake bed on a daily basis, they are definitely not getting their dues and an official-level intervention is required to address the situation,” he observed.