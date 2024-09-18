Lijo Jose Pellissery says he is not part of proposed Malayalam film collective Progressive Filmmakers’ Association

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has clarified that he is not part of Progressive Filmmakers’ Association that is set to be launched by a group of filmmakers as an alternative to existing organisations in the Malayalam film industry.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), Mr. Pellissery refuted media reports that said he was part of the collective.

“I broadly agree and welcome the concept of an independent collective of filmmakers and producers. If I wish to be part of such a collective, it will come as an official announcement from my side. Things which are being reported under my name are without my knowledge,” he said in the post.

Mr. Pellissery’s was one of the undersigned names in a vision note of the proposed organisation which has been circulating within the industry in the past few days. Filmmakers Anjali Menon, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, actor Rima Kallingal and producer Bineesh Chandra are the other names on the list.

Mr. Ravi had on Monday (September 16, 2024) confirmed to The Hindu that the discussions for the formation of such an organisation had been ongoing, although it was yet to be registered.

Producer Sandra Thomas had also earlier said she would not be joining the association for the time being, although she “agreed with the idea.”

The plans for the formation of the new association is being seen as a part of the larger churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report on the larger issues, including those faced by women, in the industry.

The vision note proclaims that the new organisation will be rooted in principles that prioritise equality, cooperation, social justice and will work towards safeguarding the rights of everyone in the filmmaking community.

The news of the formation of the new association comes hardly two weeks after Aashiq Abu resigned from the primary membership of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union in protest against the “failure of its leadership to take a strong position” following the release of the Hema Committee report.