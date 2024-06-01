Lightning strike claims two lives in Thrissur 

Lightning strike claimed two lives in Thrissur on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Thoppil Ganeshan, 50, of Velur , and Nimisha, 42, wife of Velekkad Sudheer of Kothakulam, Valappad. Both died in lightning strike as torrential rain lashed most parts in Thrissur district on Saturday morning.

Ganeshan was struck by lightning when he was sitting in the veranda of his house. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved.

Nimisha was struck by lightning while taking a bath in a bathroom outside the house. The wall of the bathroom developed cracks and electric wires and lights were damaged in the impact of lightning.

Landslip hits rail track

Meanwhile, a landslip temporarily disrupted rail services near the railway track at Ollur. Four trains were halted at various stations. The trains resumed service after the track was cleared. It is reported that the signal system near the Thrissur railway station too developed issues in the rain.

The Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express; Ernakulam-Bangalore Intercity Express; Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express; and Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express were halted at various stations. The services were resumed by 10.45 a.m.

Saturday morning’s torrential rain flooded the low-lying areas in Thrissur. Kunnamkulam received 105 mm rain in three hours, while Vellanikkara got 83 mm and Peechi received 81mm.

All drainage canals were overflowing. Traffic was disrupted in many places. Flood water entered many houses.