ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning strike claims two lives in Kollam

Published - June 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, two women were killed as lightning struck, following sudden rain in Punalur on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarojam and Rajani, both Edakunnam residents and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers.

They were working in a nearby rubber plantation when the lightning strike claimed their lives. According to co-workers, there was sudden rain and lightening around 11.15 a.m. and the women took shelter under a tree. After the rain, both were missing and other workers started searching for them. Though they were rushed to the Punalur taluk hospital, their lives could not be saved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US