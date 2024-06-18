GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lightning strike claims two lives in Kollam

Published - June 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, two women were killed as lightning struck, following sudden rain in Punalur on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarojam and Rajani, both Edakunnam residents and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers.

They were working in a nearby rubber plantation when the lightning strike claimed their lives. According to co-workers, there was sudden rain and lightening around 11.15 a.m. and the women took shelter under a tree. After the rain, both were missing and other workers started searching for them. Though they were rushed to the Punalur taluk hospital, their lives could not be saved.

