June 12, 2022 20:27 IST

The State is likely to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall under the influence of strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department. There will be light showers till Wednesday, while a yellow alert has been sounded in three districts - Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki - on Thursday, warning of isolated heavy showers.