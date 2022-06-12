Light showers till Wednesday
The State is likely to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall under the influence of strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department. There will be light showers till Wednesday, while a yellow alert has been sounded in three districts - Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki - on Thursday, warning of isolated heavy showers.
