Light showers likely in Kerala this week

Low pressure areas likely in the Arabian Sea

Low pressure areas are likely to form in the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast as well as the south Andaman Sea this week.

Indications are that the weather systems will not impact Kerala much, although the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Yellow alert

However, Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Tuesday. All districts expect Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are on yellow alert. The cyclonic circulation over Kanyakumari region and the Sri Lankan coast persists, the IMD noted. The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers after Tuesday, but indicated the possibility of thundershowers.

The low pressure area is likely to form off the Maharashtra coast over eastcentral Arabian Sea by Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Another low pressure area is expected to take shape over the south Andaman Sea by Tuesday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till Tuesday as squally winds are expected along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep.