Light rainfall forecast

Several districts are likely to have a respite from the summer heat, given the possibility of light rainfall till March 15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in several central and north Kerala districts over the next few days. Due to the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall, the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad were on yellow alert on Thursday.
So far this summer, the State has received more than its quota of summer showers. According to IMD data, from March 1 to March 11, Kerala has received 102% of the normal rainfall for the period.
During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Trithala in Palakkad received 7 cm of rainfall, while Palakkad and Vadakara received 5 cm each. Kanjirappally, Peerumade, Kollengode, and Thalassery received 4 cm each.
