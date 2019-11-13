Light-and-sound show equipment at St. Angelo Fort left to rust

The light-and-sound show inside the St. Angelo Fort, which was inaugurated in 2016, was expected to woo a large number of tourists to the place. But much to the disappointment of visitors, the equipment for the show have been left to rust for the past three years by the District Tourism promotion Council (DTPC).

Thanks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is maintaining the area, shrubs have not grown around the equipment.

Implemented at a cost of ₹3.8 crore by the DTPC, the light-and-sound show was set up here after getting permission from the ASI.

The theme displayed through multimedia laser projection, with lighting and 7.1 surround sound, revived the history of the fort and the region with special effects.

The story, narrated in the voices of actors Mammootty and Kavya Madhavan, features the history of Arakkal and Chirakkal rulers of Kannur, Portuguese, Dutch and British colonial powers and India’s Independence. The initial show in 2016 indeed left the viewers spellbound.

The fort, constructed by the Portuguese, was later captured by the Dutch and the British from the Arakkal king.

K.P. Mohandas, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Thrissur Circle, said that DTPC had requested to take up repair work some months ago and permission was given. But so far the work had not started, he added. The fort was within the jurisdiction of the ASI and the area given to the DTPC could be retrieved any time, he added.

Jitheesh Jose, Secretary, DTPC, said that the show would be restarted again. There was a need to undertake some repair work as all electrical work was underground.

The delay in getting approval for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) from the government and the continuous rain stopped the show for some time, he said. Now, since the AMC work had been awarded to Bengaluru-based Craft Lighting, the light and show would be back again at the Fort, he claimed.