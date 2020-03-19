Lifts, escalators stopped at rail station

Lift and escalator services at the Thrissur railway station have been stopped for two weeks as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers who use wheelchairs are asked to seek help from licensed porters. Cleaning staff are supposed to clean the wheelchair after every service. Passengers should avoid touching handrails of the foot overbridge.

The health workers are conducting thermal detection tests for the passengers at the railway station.

Help desk

A help desk has been set up and awareness campaigns against COVID-19 are being held at the station.

Meanwhile, the illegal spirit seized by the Excise Department got a novel use in the fight against COVID-19.

Sanitiser

The Society for Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitation at the Government Mental Health Centre here has started making sanitisers as part of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign using the spirit.

“We started making sanitisers as there is acute shortage for the same in the market. We took the support of the Excise Department for getting the spirit, the main ingredient for making the sanitiser,” said Joseph Sunny, Occupational Therapist at the hospital.

The sanitiser is prepared according to the standards instructed by the WHO.

The sanitisers will be given to doctors, caretakers and inmates of the centre.

They are also planning to distribute it among the health workers.

‘Suspend toll collection’

The district administration has sent a request to the Transport Secretary seeking intervention to temporarily stop toll collection at Paliyekkara toll plaza on NH-47 against the backdrop of COVID-19 scare.

The toll plaza witnesses heavy rush during peak time, as many of the vehicles still do not have FASTag facility.