Ashokan Charuvil, Vice-President of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, presented the Akademi’s ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award for the year 2023 to poet and lyricist P.K. Gopi at the latter’s residence in Kozhikode on Friday. M.K. Manoharan, a member of the Akademi’s Working Committee, presided over the event. Akademi secretary C.P. Aboobakker, former Minister Benoy Vishwam, and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

