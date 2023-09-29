Lifespan of private buses extended to 22 years

September 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

A notification will be issued extending the operable lifespan of private buses in Kerala from 20 years to 22 years, heeding to demand from private bus operator associations, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

This was because of the financial crisis that many bus operators are encountering due to their inability to optimally operate the buses during the pandemic, he added, in a press release.

Approximately 7,000 private buses operate in the State. The KSRTC had earlier this year decided to extend the lifespan of its buses beyond 15 years, by citing its depleting fleet strength.

