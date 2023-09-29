ADVERTISEMENT

Lifespan of private buses extended to 22 years

September 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A notification will be issued extending the operable lifespan of private buses in Kerala from 20 years to 22 years, heeding to demand from private bus operator associations, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

This was because of the financial crisis that many bus operators are encountering due to their inability to optimally operate the buses during the pandemic, he added, in a press release.

Approximately 7,000 private buses operate in the State. The KSRTC had earlier this year decided to extend the lifespan of its buses beyond 15 years, by citing its depleting fleet strength.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US