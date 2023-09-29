HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lifespan of private buses extended to 22 years

September 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A notification will be issued extending the operable lifespan of private buses in Kerala from 20 years to 22 years, heeding to demand from private bus operator associations, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

This was because of the financial crisis that many bus operators are encountering due to their inability to optimally operate the buses during the pandemic, he added, in a press release.

Approximately 7,000 private buses operate in the State. The KSRTC had earlier this year decided to extend the lifespan of its buses beyond 15 years, by citing its depleting fleet strength.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.