LIFE’s 3rd phase sees 119 houses ready

Construction of 119 houses has been completed in the third phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in the district. The third phase aims to provide houses to those who have neither a home nor a piece of land.

According to officials, 7,191 eligible beneficiaries will get land and house in the third phase. “We will construct five housing complexes in four local bodies in the district this year. The rest of the beneficiaries will be provided ₹6 lakh each (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries to get ₹6.25 lakh). The individual houses will be constructed in not less than three cents of land. Already 463 families have acquired land and construction of 119 houses has been completed,” says an official.

Earlier, the State government accorded administrative sanction for construction of five apartment complexes: two at Paravoor and one each at Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry.

Construction of two flats at Paravoor has begun. Seven-storey blocks are being built on 2.15 acres for 156 families at a cost of ₹35 crore. The 500-sq-ft. units will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, among other facilities. The land has been provided by the Alappuzha municipality.

The complex at Thazhakara will be constructed on revenue land, which could accommodate 140 families. The flats at Pallipad and Mannanchery will be constructed on the land provided by the respective panchayats. Each flat could house 44 families.

A total of 16,160 houses have been constructed under the LIFE Mission in the district so far. These included 2,726 houses in the first phase and 13,315 houses in the second phase. In the first phase, the government undertook the construction of incomplete houses under various schemes, whereas in the second phase, it provided houses to landholding homeless.