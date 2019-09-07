Lifeline for LIFE

Prefab homes are all set to redefine the housing concepts of Kerala. A large number of prefab houses will come up in the State as LIFE Mission, the public housing initiative of the State government, is planning to construct around 8,000 housing units by engaging the technology. At present, the Mission has plans to construct 84 multiple dwelling units in different parts of the State.

The prefab technology, which has been employed in other parts of the country for long, is now being adopted in the State to reduce the exploitation of sand, granite and other construction materials from nature, said U.V. Jose, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mission.

Time-saver too

Kerala cannot afford overexploitation of resources any more. The State needs to change its construction practices and approach to housing, said Mr. Jose. The prefab technology is a proven one and has been used for constructing even 13-storey buildings. An individual housing unit in the Mission project would cost up to ₹11 lakh, which is significantly lower than the conventionally constructed ones. The time required for completing the construction of prefab houses is also much less. A multi-storey complex can be completed within four to six months, he said. The technology best suited for the State was selected by an expert panel, Mr. Jose said.

Question of aesthetics

On the social acceptance of the technology and building practice, Mr. Jose said houses of any design and appeal that would suit the Kerala psyche could be constructed. Any feel that that one wants for his home could be introduced in prefabricated houses, which are climate-resilient and economically feasible, he said.

Cool, it is

He also dismissed as baseless, the reports that it would be hot and humid inside prefab houses. They are as cool as any other house, Mr. Jose said.