Life term for man accused of rape upheld

The High Court of Kerala on Thursday upheld life term for a person who had been convicted for raping his minor daughter for two years.

This was on an appeal filed by the 44-year-old man, challenging the order passed by Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court awarding him life imprisonment. However, charges under the POCSO Act were set aside by the HC citing that a certificate issued by the headmistress of a school where the child was studying did not have legal validity.