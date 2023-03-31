Life sentence for convict in Surya Gayathri murder case

March 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday sentenced Peyad native Arun to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and imposed a fine of ₹6 lakh in the Surya Gayathri murder case of 2021.

Judge K. Vishnu awarded the life sentence and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The convict was additionally awarded to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 for attempting to murder Sooryagayathri’s mother Valsala under Section 307 of IPC; five years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 449 (house trespass) of IPC; two years’ imprisonment each under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapon) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and imprisonment for one year for assaulting Surya Gayathri’s father Sivadas under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

While default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment of six months each, the sentences shall run concurrently. The fine amount will be paid to Valsala. The court also recommended the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to Valsala who was a dependent of the deceased.

Arun murdered Surya Gayathri on August 30, 2021 for spurning his marriage proposal. He stabbed her 33 times before attacking her parents and fleeing their house.

The prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen and the investigation team led by Crime Branch DySP B.S. Sajimon, who was then Valiyamala inspector, were lauded by the court for presenting a foolproof case.