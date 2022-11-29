Life returns to normal at Vizhinjam, protesters observe ‘betrayal day’ to mark Ockhi anniversary

November 29, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After two days of violent protests and clashes, life completely returned to normal in violence-hit Vizhinjam and adjacent areas on Tuesday. The police had taken control of the village and the coastal areas on Monday itself. The personnel, however, continued to camp at strategic points in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R. Nishanthini, who has been appointed as special officer in-charge of security arrangements and law and order in areas comprising the Vizhinjam police station, Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram rural and coastal police stations of Kollam, visited the Vizhinjam police station to take stock of the situation on Tuesday.

The police have also gathered CCTV footages from the police station premises and neighbouring areas in order to zero in on the protesters who had unleashed violence on Sunday night by attacking the Vizhinjam police station and injuring over three dozen personnel. The police had registered cases against over 3,000 identifiable persons after the violent clashes between the police and the protesters.

The protesters had damaged some of the cameras in nearby shops in order to evade the police attention. However, the police managed to collect footages.

Meanwhile, supporters of the port erected a new pandal at the entrance to the port after their pandal was completely damaged by the protesters on Sunday. Both supporters of the port and those opposing it assembled at the strike venue on the day.

Those protesting against the port on Tuesday observed a ‘betrayal day’ on the occasion of the Ockhi anniversary (November 29).

Fr. Theodosius D’Cruz of the Latin Archdiocese, which spearheads the protest against the Vizhinjam port, said the financial assistance announced by the State government to the family of Ockhi victims was not fully disbursed yet.

Candles were lit at houses across the coastal areas in memory of the victims.

The all-party meeting called on Monday failed to break the impasse, with the protesters sticking to their stance, while all the political party leaders who attended the meeting urged people to maintain peace in the area.