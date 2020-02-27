Life Mission: two lakh houses ready

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2020 00:38 IST

Chief Minister to make official announcement on Saturday

Two lakh houses have been completed under the Life Mission, a housing project of the State government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the official announcement at a function at Putharikandam Maidanam at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen and Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

They said over 35,000 people would take part in a district-level family meet held in connection with the announcement. With this, Kerala would become a State where the maximum number of houses had been completed in the least amount of time as part of housing projects taken up by State governments, they said. Gatherings of beneficiaries would be held simultaneously at the panchayat level in all districts as part of the announcement. Photo exhibitions, seminars, and discussions on the Life Mission would be organised by the Information and Public Relations Department at Putharikandam Maidanam from Thursday.

The official annoucement could be seen live on the Life Mission’s official YouTube channel www.youtube.com/lifemissionkerala Live streaming of the programme would also be done. A house warming in connection with the completion of the houses would be held at Enikkara in Karakulam at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. The Chief Minister would take part in the function. At the Putharikandam function, Mr. Vijayan would give away awards to local self-government institutions that best implemented the Life Mission.

The Life Mission was launched in 2017.