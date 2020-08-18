Life Mission project, second Lavalin of Pinarayi Vijayan, says UDF convenor

The Life Mission flat project in Wadakkanchery is the second Lavalin of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, UDF convenor Benny Behanan had alleged.
Interacting with the media after visiting the controversial Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery on Tuesday along with the UDF team, he said the Unitech company has been made a shield in the deal.
Reiterating the allegation of Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara that Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen had received kickback in the deal, the UDF team demanded CBI investigation into the entire deal.
“Both the Chief Minister and the Minister for Local Self Governments knew about the deal. As there are strict guidelines for receiving foreign funds, the project is a blatant violation of these guidelines,” Mr. Behanan alleged. “All the recent disasters, whether it’s floods or COVID-19, have been utilised by the LDF government for doing corruption,” he added.
The UDF alleged that a corruption to the tune of ₹8 cr has been done in the project.
All steps taken by Mr. Moideen in the deal were against the guidelines. The Minister didn’t involve even the elected representatives in the discussions in connection with the projects, the UDF said.
Raising concern about the safety of the ongoing flat project at Wadakkanchery, the UDF team demanded examination into the work by an expert team.
