Life Mission project: CBI questions U.V. Jose, Santosh Eapen

KOCHI

31 October 2020 14:51 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning the CEO of Life Mission project U.V. Jose and the owner of Unitech Santosh Eapen jointly here on Saturday, to probe whether unaccounted for money was involved in the Vadakkancherry Life Mission project.

The former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S Sivsankaran is already being questioned here by ED sleuths in connection with among others, the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage case.

Mr Eapen is learned to have told ED personnel that he was introduced to Mr Jose by Mr Sivsankaran at his cabin, a week after an agreement was signed for Life Mission project.

Advertising

Advertising

The ED had approached the court seeking it's nod to question Shivsankaran, along with Swapna Suresh, Sarith and Sandeep in the gold smuggling case.