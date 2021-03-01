LIFE Mission officials got ₹4.5 cr. in kickbacks, CBI tells SC

‘They colluded with officials in UAE Consulate General’s office’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted in the Supreme Court that officials of the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission project have received kickbacks to the tune of around ₹4.5 crore in collusion with their counterparts in the UAE Consulate General’s office.

The money was illegally diverted by two companies, M/s Unitac and M/s Sane Ventures, from foreign contributions received to build homes for flood victims on over two acres of land in Wadakkancherry, the CBI has contended in the Supreme Court.

The draft of the CBI contentions in the apex court was shared with The Hindu by the Kerala government counsel.

The investigative agency said the initial memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Wadakkancherry project was between Red Crescent and the LIFE Mission. However, subsequent agreements were executed between the UAE Consulate and Unitac and Sane Ventures.

For fund diversion

“The intention was only to divert the foreign contribution and receive kickbacks from it. The agreements were executed between third parties who are not parties to the MoU in active connivance with officials under LIFE Mission and officials of the Consulate General of the UAE,” the CBI has said.

The agency said though the amount was received by Sane Ventures and Unitac, the “receipt was for and on behalf of the LIFE Mission and the officials of the LIFE Mission colluded with officials of the Consulate General to receive kickbacks from the foreign contribution.”

“The two companies have admitted to the involvement of kickbacks and gratification by way of money and iPhones to the officials of the UAE Counsel General and LIFE Mission, which support the case alleged in the complaint. It is also clear that the foreign contribution routed through third person was for evading mandatory audit and other formalities, had it been routed through government machinery,” it said.

The agency said the probe so far has only revealed “the tip of the iceberg” regarding Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The CBI said Unitac owner Santhosh Eapen was the “key accused and the prime conduit in this offence committed in conspiracy with the LIFE Mission officials and others.”

“The roles of LIFE Mission officials as well as private persons are to be investigated in detail apart from other aspects... Investigation so far reveals exchange of emails connecting the above project at Wadakkanchery between LIFE Mission and the conduits,” the CBI has alleged.

The agency dismissed arguments made by Kerala about its lack of jurisdiction to investigate the case. It said it was authorised to investigate offence under FCRA involving receipt of foreign contribution of ₹1 crore or above.