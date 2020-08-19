Life Mission is Pinarayi’s second Lavalin, says Behanan

The Life Mission project at Wadakkachery is the second Lavalin scam of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, United Democratic Front convener Benny Behanan has alleged.
Talking to mediapersons after visiting the controversial project site on Tuesday along with a UDF team, Mr. Behanan said the Unitech company is just a shield in the deal.
Reiterating the allegation of Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara that Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen had received kickback in the deal, the UDF team demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged scam.
‘Norms flouted’
“The Chief Minister and the Minister knew about the deal. As there are strict guidelines for receiving foreign funds, the project is a blatant violation of these guidelines,” Mr. Behanan alleged.
“All recent disasters, whether it’s floods or COVID-19, have been utilised by the LDF government for indulging in corruption,” he added.
The UDF alleged that there was corruption of ₹8 crore in the Life Mission project.
Mr. Moideen had flouted all guidelines. He did not involve even elected representatives in the discussions in connection with the project, the UDF said.
