LIFE Mission has not benefitted the needy, says UDF

February 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday, alleging that the State government’s flagship housing scheme for the poor, LIFE Mission, bypassed the needy.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator P.K. Basheer, who sought leave to introduce an adjournment motion on the issue, cited the case of a family of orphaned children in Malappuram. Officials of the local body concerned told the children that the LIFE Mission targeted landless and homeless families and only married people could hope to benefit from the scheme.

(Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh termed the accusation hyperbole. He said the children’s family owned a concrete house with nine members included in the ration card.)

Mr. Basheer said LIFE Mission officials had usurped the local self-government institution’s power to decide beneficiaries. Mr. Rajesh denied the accusation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interjected to refute Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s allegation that the government had reduced the amount allocated to reconstruct flood-ravaged houses from the LIFE Mission largesse meant for low-income families. He said flood relief and the LIFE Mission were independent payouts. The government has given flood-hit families living in dilapidated houses an additional ₹4 lakh each under the housing scheme.

Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Satheesan engaged in a verbal duel. Mr. Rajesh said United Democratic Front leaders had attempted to disadvantage the homeless poor by getting the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the mission. Mr. Satheesan countered that a Minister’s statement that the poor did not deserve to see cricket revealed the communist government’s love for the poor.

Mr. Rajesh cited figures to establish that the CPI(M) had built 1000 houses for the flood-hit poor. In contrast, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s promise has remained largely on paper. Mr. Satheesan contested the charge by citing the number of houses the Congress had built in his Paravur constituency. He said Mr. Rajesh was no different than a social media activist, Porali Shaji, who lost no opportunity to berate the Congress.

Mr. Rajesh said the LIFE Mission had handed over 3.23 lakh houses to the poor. The beneficiaries included those who lived on government land and beach dwellers. The mission would soon hand over 54,589 houses to the scheme’s beneficiaries. It is building a flat complex for fishers at Vizhinjam. Nearly 600 families threatened by sea surges and coastal erosion would benefit.

Speaker A. N. Shamsheer denied permission to the UDF to introduce the motion.