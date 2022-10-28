LIFE Mission flat complex nearing completion

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 17:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

KOLLAM Forty-four homeless and landless families in Punalur will soon get a roof over their heads as the construction of a flat complex under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission is nearing completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rs.5.82-crore project at Plachery aims at providing housing to the families in the municipal limits who have no property or house. The four-storeyed flat complex has an area of 2,495.16 square metres and is located on 50 cents of land in Plachery owned by the Punalur municipality. Each unit has an area of 516.16 square feet with two bedrooms, a kitchen, balcony, living room and an attached bathroom. Solar system, generator, waste treatment plant and sewage water treatment plant have also been set up.

“The construction will be completed soon and the keys will be handed over to the beneficiaries at the earliest. We are also trying to identify plots for rehabilitating more landless persons from our 35 wards in the next phase of the LIFE Mission,” chairperson Nimmi Abraham said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A major project of the municipality, the work is expected to be complete within one month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app