LIFE Mission flat complex nearing completion

KOLLAM Forty-four homeless and landless families in Punalur will soon get a roof over their heads as the construction of a flat complex under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission is nearing completion.

The Rs.5.82-crore project at Plachery aims at providing housing to the families in the municipal limits who have no property or house. The four-storeyed flat complex has an area of 2,495.16 square metres and is located on 50 cents of land in Plachery owned by the Punalur municipality. Each unit has an area of 516.16 square feet with two bedrooms, a kitchen, balcony, living room and an attached bathroom. Solar system, generator, waste treatment plant and sewage water treatment plant have also been set up.

“The construction will be completed soon and the keys will be handed over to the beneficiaries at the earliest. We are also trying to identify plots for rehabilitating more landless persons from our 35 wards in the next phase of the LIFE Mission,” chairperson Nimmi Abraham said.

A major project of the municipality, the work is expected to be complete within one month.