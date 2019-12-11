Life Mission enters Phase 3 in Kottayam

Life Mission, the housing project of the State government, is stepping into its third phase in Kottayam with the authorities set to construct flat complexes for the landless.

According to officials, the housing complexes will come up at Vijayapuram, Akalakkunnam and Thalayolaparamb grama panchayats, and Vaikom municipality in the initial stage of the third phase. Land has been identified in these local bodies, while efforts are on to find space in the remaining local bodies.

“As many as seven panchayats have already recommended land besides the five locations suggested by the Revenue Department,’’ said an official. As part of it, a meeting of the beneficiaries will be organised in the panchayat, block and district levels between December 15 and January 15.

The mission has selected 6,495 beneficiaries from 16,685 families, who were enlisted in the third phase. Of the total beneficiaries, 4,598 families reside in panchayats, while 1,522 families are in municipalities. On completion, these complexes are proposed to feature various facilities, including generators, car, two-wheeler parking spaces, drainage, and waste treatment plants.

Meanwhile, 375 applicants who have bought land after being selected under the scheme will be offered a financial aid of ₹4 lakh for constructing own houses.

₹156.60 cr. spent

The authorities had spent ₹156.60 crore under the schemes in the district in the first two phases.