ADVERTISEMENT

LIFE Mission bribery case | Enforcement Directorate says Kerala Chief Minister’s former principal secretary Sivasankar acquired, possessed and concealed proceeds of crime

February 15, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

ED noted that the analysis of material evidence gathered in the case and the statements collected had established that he had committed the offence of money laundering as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Hindu Bureau

M. Sivasankar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the LIFE Mission bribery case, being taken back from Ernakulam General Hospital after medical examination on February 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. K. Nithin

M. Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, is guilty of the offence of money laundering by concealing the proceeds of crime, its possession and acquisition in the LIFE Mission bribery case, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had arrested him on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ
Opposition leader asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to come clean on cases involving Sivasankar

Also read | Sivasankar retires after an eventful career marked by success and setbacks

Grounds for arrest

Explaining the grounds for arresting Mr. Sivasankar, the agency noted that the analysis of material evidence gathered in the case including digital evidence such as Whatsapp conversations, the IMEI Number of a mobile phone in his possession and the statements collected had established that he had committed the offence of money laundering as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency noted that a huge amount of money collected for constructing homes for the flood victims was siphoned off as an upfront commission for the allocation of the project contract.

Though given ample opportunities to reveal and cooperate with the investigation to unravel the complete modus of laundering the proceeds of crime, Mr. Sivasankar didn’t cooperate with the investigation. He wilfully refused to cooperate with the investigation by either evading the query or giving misleading and evasive replies, the agency noted.

Material evidence

Material evidence collected in the case including the Whatsapp conversations between Mr. Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh indicated that the contract for the construction of houses under LIFE Mission projects in Vadakkanchery was fixed for Unitac Builders and Developers run by Santhosh Eappen. Ms. Suresh had admitted that an upfront commission as a bribe was demanded and Unitac Builders agreed to pay it before the execution of the project, according to the agency.

It was clear that Mr. Sivasankar had an interest in the upfront commission earned from Unitac Builders and Mr. Eappen paid the commission to the officials concerned. The builder had also presented an iPhone to Mr. Sivasankar, according to the agency.

The accused was impeding the investigation in the case by not disclosing the facts, which were in his exclusive knowledge. His custodial interrogation was required to understand the modus of laundering the proceeds of crime, it submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US