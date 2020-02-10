Life imprisonment for nine accused in Kadavoor Jayan murder case

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced all nine accused in Kadavoor Jayan murder case to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The court found them guilty of multiple charges punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 234, 302 and 149 of the IPC.

The judgment was pronounced after the accused who had been absconding surrendered before the Achalaumoodu police. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused and notice to sureties along with instructions to the District Police Chief to arrest them and produce them before the court.

Jayan was hacked to death by the accused, all of them Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists, following political differences in February 2012. Vinod, Gopakumar, Subramanian, Priyarajan, Pranav, Arun, Ranjith, Dinaraj and Shiju are the nine accused in the case.

Special public prosecutor Prathapachandran Pillai, public prosecutor Mahendra and advocate Vibhu appeared for the prosecution.