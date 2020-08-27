LIFE flats: UDF leaders observe satyagraha at Wadakkanchery

Alleging that the quality of construction of the Life Mission flats at Charalparambu, Wadakkanchery, is poor, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said people who were going to live in those flats should be given insurance protection.
He was speaking after inaugurating a satyagraha of United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders at Wadakkanchery on Thursday. The UDF leaders also visited the controversial flats under the Life Mission.
“The flats will not withstand even a mild wind. A disaster may happen at any time,” Mr. Chennithala said. He said the fire accident at the Secretariat was pre-planned.
“The attempt to torpedo the gold smuggling case is led by the Chief Minister himself. The files related to foreign trips were destroyed at the protocol office in the accident,” he said.
The Speaker was showing partiality. “The Speaker, who did not intervene during the CM’s speech that went on for more than three-and-a-half hours, interrupted my speech, which lasted just 20 minutes,” he said.
“The Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule is engulfed by corruption. The Chief Minister is the epicentre of corruption,” he added.
MPs Benny Behanan, T.N. Prathapan, and Ramya Haridas; former MP P.C. Chacko; Anil Akkara, MLA, and Padmaja Venugopal and O. Abdurahiman Kutty, UDF leaders, participated in the agitation, among others.
