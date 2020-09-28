LIFE flats: CBI seizes files

Officers from agency conduct probe at Wadakkanchery municipal office

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers seized files related to the LIFE Mission flats from the office of the Wadakkanchery municipality.

The officers from the agency’s Kochi unit spent two hours in the municipal office and seized files related to the flat construction at Wadakkanchery.

A team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau too had conducted a probe in the municipality two days ago.

Work stopped

Meanwhile, it is reported that UNITAC, the firm that has been constructing the LIFE Mission flats, has stopped work on the flats. Around 350 workers were working at the site. It is reported that they have communicated the decision to the LIFE Mission.