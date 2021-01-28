LIFE completes construction of 2.5 lakh houses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and A.C. Moideen during the house-warming of the residence of Sasidharan and Prabha built under the LIFE Mission project near Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 January 2021 19:20 IST

Government will not wither under pressure tactics, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will not wither under pressure tactics employed by political rivals to torpedo its developmental projects that were in various stages of execution.

Announcing the completion of construction of 2.5 lakh houses under the government’s LIFE Mission housing project on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan alleged that certain quarters sought to scuttle the State’s progress by propagating falsehoods and raking up controversies.

Referring to the row surrounding the LIFE Mission apartment project at Wadakkanchery, the Chief Minister said the prospects of many homeless families who sought to receive houses were imperilled with the project dragged into controversy.

“Attempts to hinder such works amounted to mocking the plight of disadvantaged sections. However, during the recent local body elections, the public gave a befitting reply to such attempts to mislead them on such issues, particularly when they concerned their fundamental needs. The government cannot be cowed down into abandoning its projects on the basis of such misinformation campaigns,” he said.

As many as 2,50,547 houses have been constructed under the LIFE Mission thus far, thereby enabling over 10 lakh people in the State to lead dignified lives. In its initial phase, the project provided 52,607 houses for people without both land and a home. As many as 87,697 out of 98,326 people who possessed land, but did not own a house, were provided houses in the second phase. As many as 106 grama panchayats have achieved cent per cent completion of the planned constructions under the project.

Third phase

The third phase will focus on constructing 85 apartment complexes, of which 52 were in various stages of completion. While five complexes will be ready within two months, another 32 will be readied up for the beneficiaries by May.

Besides, LIFE Mission was integrated with Central housing schemes to ensure the public derived the benefits of different projects. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, 63,449 houses were constructed under its urban component and 17,149 under the rural component.

Considering that the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes Development Department and Cooperative Departments have also been undertaking housing projects, the government has constructed houses worth ₹8,823 crore during the last four-and-a-half years.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the house-warming ceremony of a dwelling constructed at Pappadu, near Vazhottukonam in Vattiyurkavu. Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Local Self-Government Department Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, and LIFE Mission Chief Executive Officer U.V. Jose were among those who participated.