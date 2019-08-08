Life comes to a standstill in Kottayam

The torrential showers that lashed Kottayam, especially the eastern region, brought life to a standstill on Thursday.

The unrelenting rain from Wednesday evening damaged 96 houses, destroyed crops, and uprooted trees at many locations. The continuous rain has stocked fears of landslips in the eastern high ranges whereas the low-lying areas in the western part are under the threat of inundation.

Traffic to the high-range regions, including on the Kottayam-Kumily route, remained suspended for most part of the day following landslips at Peruvanthanam and Vandiperiyar. Landslips were also reported from Theekoyi, near Karikadu top, disrupting traffic along the Wagamon-Erattupettah road.

The water level in all the rivers in the region continued to rise through out the day with the Meenachil river breaching banks at several points and flooding houses in low lying areas. The Pampa and Azhutha rivers, which flow through the district, are also in spate, taking the water level in the Perunthenaruvi to the brim.

Causeways inundated

The floodwaters inundated the causeways at Mundakkayam, Kanamala, Kokkkayar, Pazhayidam, and Mookenpetty, besides triggering fears of flood in Pala town and adjacent areas.

The runoff water also entered the village office at Koruthodu.

On Wednesday evening, incessant rain accompanied by squally winds brought down several trees, snapping power lines, and damaging vehicles. The extend of damage is yet to be estimated.

Winds, which started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, spewed trouble in areas including Kaduthuruthy, Kanjirappally, Neenachil, Changanassery, and Poonjar.

As on Thursday morning, the district recorded an average rainfall of 86.17 mm with Theekkoyi receiving the highest rainfall of 125 mm. Mundakkayam and Kanjirappally recorded rainfall of 118 and 118.4 mm respectively while Kottayam registered 37.8 mm.

In view of the intense rainfall, Collector P.K Sudheer Babu declared Thursday a holiday for educational institutions in the district in the morning.

Relief camp opened

The authorities started an emergency operation centre, which can be reached at 1077. A relief camp was opened at Kanjirappally and more camps may be opened by Thursday night.

Considering the heavy rain, the Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Friday as well.