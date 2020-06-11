‘Licence must for fish seed centres’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 June 2020 23:20 IST

Fish seed production centres and seed farms in the State should register with the State Fish Seed Centre and obtain licences to operate, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

A major step towards ensuring high quality fish seeds to farmers, the decision was meant to prevent the import and sale of low quality fish seeds in the State, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said here on Thursday.

Registration and licence were mandatory for hatcheries, fish farms and shops selling ornamental fish species as well, she said. The Centre has been formed on the basis of the Kerala Fish Seed Act, 2014, to ensure availability of quality seeds and to regulate their sale, procurement and export.

Imported seeds could be distributed to farmers only after they underwent tests and were certified as disease-free. Institutions and agents selling seeds without licence or registration would attract stern action, the Minister said.

Sale of seeds below ₹1,000 in violation of the regulations would attract a fine of ₹5,000. If the sale value was above ₹1,000, the fine would be five times that of the cost of seed.

Registration

For registration and licence, contact either the State Fish Seed Centre at Thevally, Kollam, (0474-2797188) or the fish farmers development agencies in districts.