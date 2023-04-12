ADVERTISEMENT

Library opens section for differently abled readers

April 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Wednesday launched the transformation of State Central Library, Palayam, into a disabled-friendly facility.

The library now has a section for differently abled readers. They had been demanding for long that the library arrange facilities for them to reach there and pick up books. Lack of space and the condition of the old library buildings prevented this from being implemented.

A section for the differently abled has now been created in the Malayam novel section in the new heritage building of the library. This was earlier the Braille section, but now is open to all differently abled persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A ramp has also been constructed to facilitate wheelchair movement. Wheelchairs can also be manoeuvred between shelves so that books can be browsed easily and picked up.

Facilities have also been arranged for the differently abled to look up online catalogues to select books in other sections. These books will be brought to the differently abled section by an employee deployed by the library for the convenience of the readers.

‘Tactile tiles’ have been arranged so that visually challenged readers can reach this section without the help of anyone.

The Minister also inaugurated a book drop outbox facility at the library. On days when it is a holiday for the library, books can br returned by readers using the modern machine.

Only books without fine can be returned using this box. Once books are dropped in this box, a return slip will be generated. When readers come to the library next, they will receive the book ticket concerned. This facility will be of immense use to those living in far-off places, say library authorities.

The library will also conduct a course for members who are homemakers in basics of computer. The free programme will familiarise them with e-mail, the Internet, writing software, and social media. The programme is in line with the United Nations’ theme this year – increasing women’s participation in digital technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US