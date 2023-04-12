Library opens section for differently abled readers

April 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Wednesday launched the transformation of State Central Library, Palayam, into a disabled-friendly facility.

The library now has a section for differently abled readers. They had been demanding for long that the library arrange facilities for them to reach there and pick up books. Lack of space and the condition of the old library buildings prevented this from being implemented.

A section for the differently abled has now been created in the Malayam novel section in the new heritage building of the library. This was earlier the Braille section, but now is open to all differently abled persons.

A ramp has also been constructed to facilitate wheelchair movement. Wheelchairs can also be manoeuvred between shelves so that books can be browsed easily and picked up.

Facilities have also been arranged for the differently abled to look up online catalogues to select books in other sections. These books will be brought to the differently abled section by an employee deployed by the library for the convenience of the readers.

‘Tactile tiles’ have been arranged so that visually challenged readers can reach this section without the help of anyone.

The Minister also inaugurated a book drop outbox facility at the library. On days when it is a holiday for the library, books can br returned by readers using the modern machine.

Only books without fine can be returned using this box. Once books are dropped in this box, a return slip will be generated. When readers come to the library next, they will receive the book ticket concerned. This facility will be of immense use to those living in far-off places, say library authorities.

The library will also conduct a course for members who are homemakers in basics of computer. The free programme will familiarise them with e-mail, the Internet, writing software, and social media. The programme is in line with the United Nations’ theme this year – increasing women’s participation in digital technology.