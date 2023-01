January 03, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - KANNUR

Without caste, religion, language, and political differences, the library movement will unite society and ensure better education, L. Hanumanthaiah, Member of Parliament, has said.

He was speaking on ‘Role of Libraries in Public Education’ at the Indian Library Congress in Kannur on Tuesday. He said that even after 75 years of Independence, 25% of the people in India were illiterate. He said the country that mixed myths with history and celebrated falsehoods had a lot to change.