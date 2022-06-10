Library council plans libraries in every local body ward

The Kerala State Library Council is working towards the establishment of at least one library in every local body ward over the next four years, council secretary V.K. Madhu said on Friday.

The plan is part of a campaign, christened ‘Munnettam 25,’ envisioned by the council to modernise library-related activities in the State, promote reading among the public and use the latest technologies for expanding the scope of the library movement.

A policy document in this regard will be unveiled at a state-level conference of library activists planned by the council at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here on June 13, Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the one-day conference.

As part of its campaign to promote reading habits, the council also plans to organise 20-member reading groups, four under each library affiliated to it, across the State. At present, the council has 9,219 affiliated libraries, a statement said.

The ‘Munnettam 25’ campaign has been envisaged on the basis of the findings of a survey on reading habits undertaken by the Council in 2019-20.

Poet K. Satchidanandan will address the inaugural function of the conference. Mr. Madhu will present the policy document on modernisation of libraries. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu and Transport Minister Antony Raju, Council president K.V. Kunhikrishnan are among the speakers.

Writer T. Padmanabhan will inaugurate a literary meet at 2 p.m. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will preside.

Around 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the one-day event, reception committee chairman and former Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.