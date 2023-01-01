Libraries should be able to make necessary social interventions: Chief Minister

January 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that necessary interventions for society can be done through libraries.

Inaugurating the Indian Library Congress, which started at the Kannur Collectorate ground on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that even the smallest of libraries can perform valuable things. Recalling one such library, he said the institution was involved in various activities including geriatric care, creating a patient-friendly environment, and agriculture.

Mr. Vijayan said that in the olden days many issues of society were discussed in forums in libraries. Today, we are not able to have enough of such discussions and interventions because those managing these institutions do not have the necessary understanding.

He said that though scientific thinking has become stronger, shameful incidents such as human sacrifices are being reported from the State. Behind all these are extreme superstition, immorality, and greed. There is a need for social awareness against this, he said.

“We must be able to defeat the forces of darkness that oppose the spread of knowledge,” he said.

Director of The Hindu N. Ram, delivering the keynote address, said that the public library movement is going to face a huge challenge from those who are involved in the digital business.

He said that in the digital age, the way to promote knowledge is to overcome the challenge of high pricing of scholarly materials, books, and journals, and also get more relief from the tyranny of the copyright laws.

Authors need to have their intellectual property protected, but in a way that is compatible with democracy, learning, and education for all, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the free public library movement, Mr. Ram said that there have been attempts to obstruct public libraries in the past in the State.

Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu, who inaugurated 100 new libraries (Nuruvasantham), Kannur Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan, and other eminent people attended the function.