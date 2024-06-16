Libraries can parry superstitions, says council secretary

Libraries can parry superstitious behaviours in the society, said State Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Palakkad District Public Library, Mr. Madhu said that libraries have a more crucial role to play in society, especially when some sections are treading the path of communalism.

He accused the Union government of rejecting the projects submitted by the State Library Council.

District panchayat president K. Binumol inaugurated an exhibition of the programmes organised in the last one year at the library. District Library Council president T.K. Narayanadas presided over the function.

Palakkad Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan released the news bulletin of the District Public Library by handing a copy to Library Council district secretary P.N. Mohanan.

Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar delivered the keynote address on ‘women in Malayalam poetry’. He presented a variety of women poets through examples of their writing styles. “The crown of the Malayalam poetry now belongs to women,” he said.

District Public Library secretary T.R. Ajayan welcomed the gathering. Executive committee member Manoj Veettikkad proposed a vote of thanks.