Liberal State funding of education is important: expert

April 02, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Liberal State funding of education is important to ensure development of an education system that is vibrant, accessible, and equitable, Jandhyala B.G. Tilak, former Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, has said.

He was speaking at the second plenary session on ‘Public financing of education’ at the first Kerala School Education Congress organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, here on Sunday.

Stressing the need to fund education adequately, particularly when the country is aiming at becoming a knowledge economy, Prof. Tilak said governments should be willing to spend money, particularly as the rewards were good.

He called for spending 6% of the GDP/GDSP on education and allocating 25% of State revenue expenditure to it.

Government allocation for education in absolute terms and in proportions of Gross National Income (GNP) were mostly stagnant or declining. Of the total government allocations, Union government allocations were increasing, while relative share of State governments was declining, he said.

Mixed funding

Education was seen as public good, so there was a rationale for public financing. However, inadequacy of government resources was cited as a reason for allowing private funding. It was also assumed to be inefficient. Questions were also raised about government’s interest in financing education. It was even argued that total reliance on State or private funding was harmful, so mixed financing was better.

Willingness and ability of of people to pay was also cited as a reason for private financing. However, increase in household expenditure on education was an indicator of inequality and inequitable access to education, he pointed out.

Historically, financial policies agreed that public finding of education was critical for development of the nation and that 6% of national income should be spent on education. This was also the view of latest National Education Policy.

State governments together spent more on education than what the Union government did in absolute terms and in proportion of respective budgets. Total government expenditure of States on education as whole too had increased.

“Three-fourth of the money spent on education came from States, though the general impression was that education system in a State could collapse if the Union government did not provide funds. However, this is not necessarily true,” Prof. Tilak said.

Thrust should also be given to good infrastructure, teachers and learning environment. Though all of this cost money, it would pay dividends, he said.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy also spoke on the occasion.

Technical sessions on techno-pedagogy in school education, perspectives in teacher education, gender justice and school education, inclusiveness in school education, and preschool education and innovations in assessment practices were held on the occasion.