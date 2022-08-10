Liaison office for IT firms to source talent

August 10, 2022 18:50 IST

A collaborative venture of ICTAK and IT parks in the State

The ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) has joined hands with the IT parks in the State for a collaborative venture to support IT companies in their requirement for human resource equipped with digital skills.

A liaison office for the purpose was opened on the Technopark campus here on Wednesday at a corporate meeting attended by administrative and industry professionals from more than 40 companies. Company Relations and Recruitment Assistant Manager of Technopark, Annie Moses, briefed the participants on the IT Parks’ Liaison Office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICTAK, who delivered the keynote address, said it was important to recognise the diversity of the talent pool in Kerala. Noting that a 100 colleges from different districts were now premium members of ICTAK for the academic year, he said only 37% of them were engineering colleges and the rest were arts and science and other management institutions. “It is essential to collaborate with non-engineering colleges to identify and recruit the right talent for the right job,” Mr. Santhosh explained.

Richard Antony, vice chair, G-Tech and Sreekumar V, Secretary, G-Tech were among those who addressed the gathering. ICTAK conducted the first meet-up in the series in Kozhikode on May 23 and the last one will be at Kochi in the first week of September.