LGBTQ community’s mental health problems yet to be properly addressed in Kerala

October 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mental health problems of the LGBTQ community remain unaddressed to a large extent in Kerala because of an acute shortage of people trained in queer affirmative counselling.

According to G. Ragesh, lecturer in psychiatric social work, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode, there are only around 10 such counsellors in the State. “Due to this, the community’s concerns related to mental health are not getting the attention they deserve. Government hospitals don’t have staff trained in queer affirmative counselling either,” he pointed out. There have been recent reports of transgender persons ending their lives too.

A study, conducted by Harisankar Kannankott Das and Lakshmana Govindappa, had revealed that common mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and stress were largely prevalent in the LGBTQ community during the pandemic period. The social support they received was inadequate and they suffered from other social and economic problems. “Approximately half (44.3%) of the 106 participants were experiencing severe or extremely severe levels of depression. At the same time, many of them had episodes of anxiety disorder at much higher levels (41.5%) than the other members of society. Perceived social support was negatively correlated with depression, anxiety and stress, while depression, anxiety and stress showed a positive correlation with each other,” the study said. It was published in the International Journal of Social Psychiatry in June this year.

Another study conducted by Sreya Mariyam Salim, Senior Resident in Psychiatry, Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, found that 45% of members of the community have been subjected to sexual orientation change efforts, also known as conversion therapy. These people are in need of mental health support as they suffered from severe distress. The study, guided by Lallchand Anilal and Anil Prabhakaran, involved 130 participants. It suggested inclusion of queer affirmative clinical practice in medical curriculum and inclusion of members of the community and professionals.

Meanwhile, the IMHANS on October 30 launched a six-day residential course in the subject for psychiatric social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists in the government sector. “Through the course, we are trying to provide mental healthcare accessible and affordable to the members of the community in government healthcare institutions. The course is expected to make an impact in the attitude and practice of those professionals. It will also play an important role in addressing the prevailing mental health issues,” Dr. Ragesh added.