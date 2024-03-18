Level crossing gates to be replaced with electronic interlocking system soon

March 18, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Soon the Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram division will phase out all manually-operated level crossing gates with an electronic interlocking system. The division has recently upgraded two level crossing gates near the Thuravur Railway Station with modern electrically-operated lifting barriers. The computer-based electronic interlocking system will reduce the intervention of the gatekeeper in closing and opening of the gates except in case of an emergency.

Modernisation of signalling system will also enhance safety and increase the speed of trains, said railway sources. As part of the upgradation, two level crossing gates were converted to electrically-operated lifting barriers in the first phase which is the first time in Thiruvananthapuram division, said the railways.

The equipment is fully powered by centralised integrated power supply system. Both sides of the block section are monitored by a high-availability digital axle counter system to achieve 100 percent safety. All the new systems are provided in a newly constructed control post. In addition, there is a facility for computerised monitoring of the train operation system. The introduction of the new system will replace the manually-operated crank system in a phased manner, said railway sources.